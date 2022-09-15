Education Minister orders investigation into Limassol school bullying case

NewsLocalEducation Minister orders investigation into Limassol school bullying case

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said an investigation will be carried out regarding the bullying of a pupil in a Limassol high school.

The pupil was physically abused as peers watching the bullying incident kept laughing and filming the attack.

“Yes, there is bullying at schools and I wish it was only bullying. There are also cases of violent delinquent behaviour,” Prodromou said.

He added that the Ministry is rolling out an intervention and prevention policy regarding school bullying, which includes organising awareness workshops for teachers.

“Teachers will receive the relevant tools and familiarise themselves with best practices which will enable them to assist in the prevention of bullying incidents,” the Minister said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
