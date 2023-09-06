Body of young British woman who reported gang rape in Cyprus full of bruises

The body of a young British woman on holiday in Ayia Napa who reported she had been gang-raped by five Israeli men on Saturday evening was full of bruises and abrasions.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing police sources who also said blood and other samples from the complainant have been sent for scientific tests.

Along with her clothes and those of the five Israelis who are now remanded in custody in Famagusta district.

Bed sheets and other evidence from both her hotel room and those of the susepcts are also in the hands of examiners.

The results of the scientific tests are crucial to the investigation, as they are expected to show whether all five arrested men were involved in the alleged rape.

The five men, all aged 19 or 20, were remanded on Monday for a further eight days after their arrest late on Sunday.

The Briton, who is 20 and cannot legally be identified, told police she had been sexually assaulted by the Israelis after being “taken by force” from the pool area of her hotel to her room. The Briton was described as “highly distressed.”

The allegations – made on the eve of an official visit to Cyprus by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu – have evoked memories of a similar case when a British student accused 12 Israeli teenagers of gang-rape in Ayia Napa.

On Monday at least two of the group said they had never met the alleged victim and all rejected the accusation of gang-rape.

Cypriot police, who last year attended UK-funded courses on best practice in the handling of rape and serious sexual assault cases, will focus their inquiry on CCTV footage from the hotel, well-placed sources said.

The suspects are expected to testify before investigators in the coming days.