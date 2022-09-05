NewsLocalAudit Office announces audit of contributions to parties

Audit Office announces audit of contributions to parties

In a letter to all political parties made public on its official Twitter account, the Audit Office announced an audit of all private contributions to parties during the period 1.1.2016-31.12.2021.

The audit will focus on contributions related to the Cyprus Investment Program, as the Watchdog Committee has requested and then it will expand to other issues, the Audit Office said.

The Auditor General, who signed the letter, requested all parties to submit the register of contributions they are obliged to keep for the contributions received during the said period. Specifically, the Audit Office requested information about the name, surname, the ID number of natural persons or registration number in case the contribution was made by a company.

Last week, during a House Audit Committee, opposition AKEL presented data showing that DISY received several illegal contributions from individuals who received the Cypriot passport.

AKEL deputy Christos Christofides stated that beneficiaries of the ‘Cyprus Citizenship by Investment’ scheme had made significant donations to the ruling party and called for the Auditor General to investigate the cases.

AKEL deputy Christofides highlights another four illegal contributions to DISY

