AKEL deputy Christofides highlights another four illegal contributions to DISY

In a letter today, opposition AKEL deputy Christos Christofides submitted to the Auditor General another four cases of people who received the Cypriot passport and made contributions to DISY party.

These cases are:

G received Cypriot citizenship at the decision of the Cabinet on 21/12/2016 and in 2016 his company W.R.Ltd made a contribution to DISY amounting to 25,000 euros. C. K received Cypriot citizenship at the decision of the Cabinet on 24/7/2019 and in 2018, company O.P.V.P. in which C.C.K. is a co-owner made a contribution to DISY amounting to 25,000 euros. M. received Cypriot citizenship at the decision of the Cabinet on 13/7/2016 and in 2019, company M.E. Ltd in which T.M. is a co-owner made a contribution to DISY amounting to 10,000 euros. J. received Cypriot citizenship at the decision of the Cabinet on 26/9/2018 and in 2019, company H.I. in which Y.J. is a co-owner made a contribution to DISY amounting to 20,000 euros.

According to MP Christofides all the above made their donations at a time near the time of their naturalisation and asked the Auditor General to investigate the cases.

During a House Audit Committee meeting on Thursday, AKEL stated that beneficiaries of the ‘Cyprus Citizenship by Investment’ scheme had made significant donations to the ruling party.

Christofides initially named five beneficiaries of the scheme who donated upwards of €20,000 to DISY.

Under the existing legislation, a foreign national may donate up to €5,000 to a political party, whereas Cypriot citizens can donate up to €50,000 a year.

Law firms with connections to the government involved in 353 naturalisations

During the House Audit Committee meeting, Christofides presented data that show that applications for 353 naturalisations were carried out by law offices which have connections to the government.

Specifically, Christofides said that: