Britain’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in the three months to September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.5%.

For the three months ending August 2022, the highest unemployment rate estimate in the UK was in the West Midlands (4.7%) and the lowest was in the South West (2.7%); there were record lows for London (4.0%) and the North East (4.4%), while the North West (3.5%) had a joint record low.

(WIRES)