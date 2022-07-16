Sri Lanka Pm Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Acting President

NewsWorldSri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s acting president on Friday (July 15), a government official said.

Wickremesinghe had already taken on the role after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday (July 13) following months of anti-government protests.

Wickremesinghe will act as the interim president and he is also the first choice of the ruling party to take over full time, though no decision has been taken. The opposition’s nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Sri Lanka had begun preliminary discussions with the International Monetary Fund about a potential bailout loan, but these have been interrupted by the latest government chaos.

