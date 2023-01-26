On This Day: Iceland’s government collapses in 2009; the first government to fall because of the financial crisis

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 26:
1905 – The world’s largest diamond, the Cullinan weighing 3,106 carats, was discovered near Pretoria.
1926 – John Logie Baird demonstrates first working TV system.
1939 – In the Spanish Civil War, the Nationalist forces of General Francisco Franco captured Barcelona.
1994 – Gunman fires start pistol rounds at Britain’s Prince Charles during an event in Sydney, Australia.
1997 – Twins born record 92 days apart at Rockford Memorial Hospital in U.S.
1998 – U.S. President Bill Clinton denies “sexual relations” with intern.
2001 – An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck the western Indian state of Gujarat, killing 18,000 people.
2003 – U.S. tennis star Martina Navratilova became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam when, at 46, she took the Australian Open mixed doubles title with partner Leander Paes.
2006 – The Islamist group Hamas won 74 seats in the 132-member Palestinian parliament, defeating President Mahmoud Abbas’s long-dominant Fatah which had 45 seats.
2009 – Iceland’s ruling coalition collapsed under pressure from sometimes violent demonstrations, the first government to fall as a direct result of the global economic crisis.
2015 – Greek F-16 crashes in Spain.
(Reuters)