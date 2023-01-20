InsiderBusinessGoogle parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers

Alphabet's drone delivery service takes off in Australia

Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters.

The cuts mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

The job losses affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

The layoffs are global and impact U.S. staff immediately, Google said.

The news comes during a period of economic uncertainty as well as technological promise, in which Google and Microsoft have been investing in a fledgling area of software known as generative artificial intelligence.

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s CEO, said in the note, “I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI.”

Reuters was first to report the news.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Turkey’s opposition to announce presidential candidate in February: party official
Next article
Brazil police carry out raids related to Jan. 8 Brasilia riots

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros