Writing Workshop with Kostya Tsolakis and Dean Atta

Join award-winning poets Kostya Tsolakis and Dean Atta for a free queer writing workshop.

In this session, poets Dean Atta and Kostya Tsolakis will guide you through the wide breadth of possibilities when writing about queer experiences across borders and between languages.

Are there ‘untranslatable’ words? Can we translate non-English queer usage and retain its ‘charge’? And how can we apply historical, societal and personal experiences of rejection and migration to queer expression and writing about freedom and self-discovery?

Writers of all experiences welcome (all ages and identifications).

Just bring yourself and your favourite notebook.

Workshop details:

When? 28th of January 2023, 10 am-12 pm

Where? Home for Cooperation

Price? Free

Spots limited so to avoid disappointment, please send a quick email to [email protected] or PM through messenger to reserve your spot.

Special Guests

DEAN ATTA is a British author from London. He is a Malika’s Poetry Kitchen member, National Poetry Day ambassador and LGBT+ History Month patron. Dean’s poems have been highly commended by the Forward Prizes for Poetry and shortlisted for the Bridport Poetry Prize and Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition. His books have been praised by the likes of Bernardine Evaristo, Benjamin Zephaniah and Malorie Blackman.

Dean’s debut poetry collection was shortlisted for the Polari First Book Prize and his novel in verse, The Black Flamingo (Hodder Children’s Books, 2019), won the Stonewall Book Award and was shortlisted for the CILIP Carnegie Medal, Jhalak Prize, Los Angeles Times Book Prize and Waterstones Children’s Book Award. His second novel, Only on the Weekends (Hodder Children’s Books), came out in spring 2022. His second poetry collection, There is (still) love here, is out now with Nine Arches Press.

www.deanatta.com

KOSTYA TSOLAKIS was born and raised in Athens, Greece, and now lives in London. He is the founding editor of harana poetry, the online magazine for poets writing in English as a second or parallel language. His poems have been widely published in magazines, including fourteen poems, Magma Poetry, Poetry London, The Poetry Review and Wasafiri and anthologies, such as 100 Queer Poems (Vintage, 2022). In 2019 he won the Oxford Brookes International Poetry Competition (ESL category). His poetry pamphlet, Ephebos, is out with ignition press, and his debut poetry collection, Greekling, will be published by Nine Arches Press in October 2023.

https://kostyatsolakispoet.wordpress.com/