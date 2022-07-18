MEDEA by Bost in Nicosia on July 21, 23, 27, 28

Antilogos theatre presents a landmark piece of modern Greek drama through the distinctive directorial perspective of Kostas Silvestros. Written in 1993, Medea by Bost, or Mentis Bostantzoglou, bearing the masterfully sardonic, signature style of its author, is a scornful parody of contemporary reality in Greece.

The tragic heroine does not kill her children out of amorous jealousy but out of her disappointment in their poor school performance and sinful lifestyles. The prolific playwright employs ancient drama in a playful and comical manner to “criticize critics, puzzle judges, and liberate audiences”.

When July 21, 23, 27, and 28 at 9 pm

Where University of Cyprus Central Open Amphitheatre, Nicosia

Location

Tickets