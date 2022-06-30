International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama (July 6 – August 6)

Five high-quality productions with a modern aesthetic and artistic approaches to the ancient Greek drama by esteemed theatre companies, participate in this year’s 25th-anniversary edition of the “International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama” and present their performances at Ancient Odeon in Paphos, Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia and Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol.



● OEDIPUS THE KING by Sophocles, directed by Diego de Brea

SARAJEVO NATIONAL THEATRE & MESS INTERNATIONAL THEATRE FESTIVAL, Bosnia and Herzegovina

● ELECTRA.25 based on the tragedies by Sophocles and Euripides, directed by Ricardo Iniesta

ΑTALAYA TEATRO, Spain

● PROMETHEUS BOUND by Aeschylus, directed by Aris Biniaris

POREIA THEATRE, Greece

● HELEN by Euripides, directed by Vassilis Papavassiliou

NATIONAL THEATRE OF NORTHERN GREECE

● AJAX by Sophocles, directed by Argyris Xafis

NATIONAL THEATRE OF GREECE

Venues, dates and tickets

PERFORMANCES START AT 21:00 │Please arrive at the theatre before 20:15