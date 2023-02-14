RECEIVER / UNCLE PHILTH / ARS NOTORIA Live at DownTown

Get ready for an epic night of metal, drinks, and mischief. Join Receiver for their first-ever headline show.

Tickets (At Venue): 10 Euro

Doors Open: 19:00

Concert Begins: 19:30

Receiver: Receiver is a Cypriot heavy metal band that was founded in 2011 with the purpose of composing traditional heavy metal music. The band proceeded on recording two songs as part of a demo-promo, while their song “Unite” took everyone by surprise and got the “cult song” label, but unfortunately Receiver disbanded shortly after that. Fast forward to 2017 and a jamming session between friends became the flame that rekindled the re-formation of the band. Not long after, Receiver had their first songs. The up and coming debuted album is called “Whispers of Lore” and it’s a combination of NWOBHM and US power with inspiration by Cypriot folk melodies. Receiver have just been announced to open the Up The Hammers Warm Up Show in Athens.

Uncle Philth: Uncle Philth is a groovy/sludgy trio from Limassol, performing a variety of covers with their signature sound.

Ars Notoria: Ars Notoria are a metal band based in Nicosia. Their music encompasses a fusion of different genres and unconventional vocal experimentation with Greek lyrics.

February 18, 2023, 19:00 at DownTown Live, Nicosia