Free entrepreneurship skills workshops for migrant women

If you are a migrant/refugee/asylum seeker woman living in Cyprus and are interested in learning how to start your own business register here to receive free training.

WEM is an Erasmus+ KA2 project aiming at promoting entrepreneurship in migrant women (including refugees and asylum seekers), in Spain, Italy and Cyprus where the project is implemented.

Until now, workshop participants had the chance to learn about Basic Financial Concepts and how to use the Business Model Canva to structure their business idea.

In the following sessions, participants will learn how to carry out Benchmark and Market Analysis, will be able to better understand the Communication and Marketing aspects of a business, will familiarise themselves with Human Resources and Legal Forms matters in the context of Cyprus, and will learn how to develop a Financial Plan.

All workshops are free and upon completion, participants will get a Certificate of Participation and will be automatically included in a draw for a Tablet.

Visit the Project’s webpage here: https://nantiklum.org/wem-erasmus-project/?lang=en

For more information contact:

[email protected]