“Decision to Leave” at Pantheon Theatre on November 17-30

A dramatic love story is the beating heart of Park Chan-wook’s mesmerizing and lavish noir masterpiece, featuring the charismatic Chinese star Tang Wei. “Decision to Leave” is an exceptional love story and a sublime noir thriller that invites the audience not to seek a culprit or a solution to the riddles proposed by the plot but to get lost in a mesmerizing tangle of tension, slow-burning desire and subtle emotions. The resulting experience is a personal and highly satisfying immersion in pure cinema.

Tickets €8 | €6
When November 17 – November 30* at 8.30 pm
Where Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia
Duration 2,5 hours
*There will be no screening on the 18th. The screening on the 26th starts at 6 pm

