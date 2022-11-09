Cyprus Archaeological, Ethnographic & Historical Film Festival on November 12-20

The INTERNATIONAL SECTION of the 5th edition of the CYPRUS ARCHAEOLOGICAL, ETHNOGRAPHIC AND HISTORICAL FILM FESTIVAL (Cyprus AEI Film Festival) will take place this on the 12&13/11, with the screening of 19 documentary films from 11 different countries. On Saturday 12/11 during the morning zone, there will be a presentation regarding the funding schemes of MEDIA & CULTURE of the CREATIVE EUROPE cultural E.U. programme and a round table discussion regarding the development of the documentary film in Cyprus.

The evening zone of Saturday 12/11 is dedicated to the Greek Documentary with the screening of six Greek historical and social documentaries. On Sunday 13/11 both zones are entirely dedicated to the screening of films from the US, IRAN, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India, Andorra, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

On Sunday evening, (13/11) at 18:15 do not miss the awarded Spanish documentary film FRANCISCO ALBO, GREEK SAILORS IN THE FIRST VOYAGE AROUND THE WORLD at the presence of the director, Dr. Pedro Olalla. The screenings and the parallel activities of our Film Festival take place at the Ceremonial Hall of the University of Cyprus, at 75 Kallipoleos Avenue, 1678, Aglantzia, Nicosia.

The EDUCATIONAL SECTION of the Cyprus AEI Film Festival will take place on the 19 & 20 /11 at the same venue.

Synopsis of the 60 films and descriptions of the parallel Festival events can be found on the website. For reservations, please call or send an SMS to 99496226 stating the number of persons, date and zone of the screenings or/and of the parallel events that you wish to attend.

The entrance to all events is FREE.

If you can’t attend the festival in person, enjoy the films through our virtual Film Festival Platform.

