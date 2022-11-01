Beyond History Education: Film Screening in Derynia on November 4

Famagusta Avenue Garage is organising a documentary screening as part of the project ‘Common Culture – Common Future’ funded by the Youth Board of Cyprus.

BEYOND HISTORY EDUCATION

Since the beginning of the 20th century, nationalism led to the accumulation of sad memories, fears, and traumas in Cyprus. After the division, the authorities on both sides of the divide used a powerful tool, the education system, to transfer the negative image of the “other”, fears, and traumas to the new generations.

In the documentary “Beyond History Education”, Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots who were born between 1975 and 1990 and educated on both sides of the divide; shared and confronted their experiences with nationalist propaganda, one-sided narratives, and the historical distortions in the education systems. The interviewees also confronted how the negative perceptions that were formed in their childhood, affected their bi-communal relations.

In post-conflict regions, remembering, reminding, and sharing memories are crucial to initiate healing. Transferring both the individual and collective narratives to future generations is very significant for creating empathy and starting change. “Beyond History Education” targets to contribute the steps toward peace and reconciliation in Cyprus. Besides, contribute to the discussions regarding peace education, confidence-building measures regarding education, and the future education system after the political settlement.

When Friday, November 4 at 7 pm

Where Famagusta Avenue Garage, Derynia Village

Location

Info 99 857335

FB Page

aSi Production 2021

Director: Mine Balman

Duration: 71′

Subtitles: English, Greek, Turkish

Free Admission

Event by Unite Cyprus Now and Famagusta Avenue Garage