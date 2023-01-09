Fikardou Christmas Village

Fikardou turns into a Christmas Village.

The Christmas Village will be open from November 26, 2022, until January 15, 2023 (weekdays 11:00-16:00 and weekends 11:00-18:00).

You will have the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit with the spectacular decorations, the festive music, a taste of Cypriot oenogastronomy, the nature activities, the themed workshops and the incomparable Cypriot hospitality.

There will be stands where various traditional products will be sold and not only that, various activities (hunting for hidden treasure, archery, etc.)

In the village, there will also be experiential workshops where both young and old can take part (pumpkin decoration, pottery, ceramic decoration, loom, painting).

More Information: 22023330

Fikardou

Located in the Nicosia district, Fikardou village sits at an altitude of 900 meters in the region of Pitsilia. It was declared an Ancient Monument in 1978 by the Cypriot Department of Antiquities and received the Europa Nostra award.