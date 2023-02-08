Fall in love with ballet: The World Ballet Stars come to Cyprus on February 14, 15

On February 14 and 15, Limassol and Nicosia will host the CELEBRITY BALLET GALA. With its large scale of organization and participation of international stars, this concert is unprecedented for Cyprus.

For the first time in Cyprus, 12 premiere-level dancers from seven theatres around the world will come together in one event, representing both a commitment to classical ballet traditions and a desire to create trends in contemporary art.

CELEBRITY BALLET GALA is an opportunity for Cypriots to discover true high-level ballet developed by the leading theatres of the world: English National Theatre, Astana Opera, Bolshoi Theatre, Kremlin Palace, Mikhailovsky Theatre, HET National Theatre, Staatsballett Berlin.

Ekaterina Dementieva, organizer: “We are a team of people united by love for art, ballet and Cyprus. We want to contribute to the development of the culture of Cyprus – to introduce Cypriots to world-class ballet and to take the organisation of cultural events to a new level. Each of us is a professional and each of us loves art, ballet and quality leisure activities, so we decided to take the initiative and bring our dream ballet event to life here in Cyprus”.

The CELEBRITY BALLET GALA features the theme of love as the driving force of the world. This helps us to understand one another, unite, create, and create a brighter future together. The event’s motto is Celebrating Love! A grandiose idea lies at the heart of the programme – through their performances, the dancers invite the audience to experience love in its various manifestations, in different languages and in different parts of the world.

This program has 12 pieces, each expressing a unique understanding of love and a story of two souls. The artists will speak about love in the language of classical and contemporary ballet, with choreography from the first third of the 19th century to the present day. The programme is written by Igor Tsvirko, Artistic Director of GALA and Premier of the Bolshoi Theatre.

Igor Tsvirko: “My mission is to create signature performances, gala concerts, and events that will serve to popularise ballet on any stage throughout the world. My priorities are Quality, Respect and Love”.

In order to bring the audience and the high art of ballet closer together, the event will include a Gala Dinner with ballet dancers – an exclusive opportunity for Cypriots not only to experience the magical world of ballet as a spectator but also to meet the artists as individuals. Tickets for the Gala Dinner are now available.

Guests will be welcomed into the theatres and surrounded by a sophisticated atmosphere with music and a photo area. Additionally, a reception with champagne and delicacies will ensure that the audience feels fully involved.

“We want Cyprus to become a world-class destination for cultural events and our CELEBRITY BALLET GALA to be a new stage in the development of the island’s culture and an example for artists and creative associations who are passionate about contemporary art,” said Evgeniya Shlykova, the organiser.

The uniqueness of the event is also supported by the fact that students of the Youth Ballet Nicosia Ballet School will be performing on the same stage as well-known stars. Moreover, all ballet students will be able to attend the rehearsal process of the artists in Cyprus on the eve of the Gala.

The Gala Concert will take place in Limassol at the Pattichio Theatre and in Nicosia at the Municipal Theatre, quality venues that meet the high technical and artistic demands of the event.

