Latin Fiesta at The Yurts on July 30

The annual fiesta is back by demand! 3 bands, 27 musicians, crisp sound, refreshing drinks, delicious food, amazing crowd, unparalleled sunsets…

This is more than enough for a SOLD OUT event!

Calling all Latin Music lovers to join the first in the series of music events this year!

This will be an evening concert with gates opening at 6.30 PM and the first act performing at sunset.

In the style of any great outdoor venue, you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite potions (adult beverages; beers, wines and soft drinks), snacks & light meals (including vegan/vegetarian), all under the evening sky within the backdrop of the Sarama Valley.

♻️ As all previous events this one without exception IS A PLASTIC-FREE! The organisers refuse to sell bottled water and create plastic rubbish – please bring your WATER FLASK to fill it at the venue for free.

Single-use bottles are a NO-NO, you won’t get them past the gate.

Advance Reservations are advisable with a ticket sale of €25 (€28 at the door)

>> First come – First Served << Space is limited!

All Ages Welcome! Ages 10 and under admitted free, under 18 – €15 (€18 on the door)

Kids must be supervised by parents at all times!

TICKET SALE:

INFO: +357 97629148 / 94404281

Friendly Dogs on a leash, please!

Rain or Shine

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS

NO high heels

🪑 Bring your low-backed sun chairs, cushions or blankets for extra comfort.

🌳Reduce carbon footprint, save on travel expenses and meet new friends:

JOIN THE CAR SHARING GROUP!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/699543210497121/

🛏 ACCOMMODATION:

FREE CAMPING at the venue with advance tickets (limited, contact us to confirm we still have space).

– Theano Skarfos River Park – just down the road: https://www.facebook.com/theanocamp

– https://www.facebook.com/Lasa-villas-106961401261095 – 7km

– Paradisos Hills Hotel Lysos 26322287 – 8km

– Marmaras Guest House Lysos 26 221216 – 7km

– Lasa Heights Hotel 26732777 – 7km

– Ayii Anargyri Spa Resort Miliou 26814000 – 12km

– Polis Camp Site – 19km

– Nearby villages also offer accommodation (look up Airbnb/Booking.com)

L I N E U P :

MACUMBA

Four talented musicians will drive us into the explosive rhythms of Latin and World Music.

Enjoy a different approach to Latin rhythms, afro – cuban and brazilian funk, mixed-up with jazz.

‘’Macumba’’ quartet was formed in March of 2017, after the arrival of the Chilean bassist Rodrigo Cáceres to Cyprus, where he met Rodos Panagiotou, Elias Ioannou & Giorgos Morfitis, three very well-known musicians of the island. ‘’Macumba’’ performed at many Festivals such as Afrobanana Festival, Aglanjazz Festival, Windcraft Music Festival, Paradise Jazz Festival, Old Port Jazz Festival, Rialto Jazz & World Music Festival, etc. and regularly at many venues in Cyprus. They also performed at the Gardens of Sounds Festival in Katowice, Poland in June of 2019, attracting a wide and warm audience. Recently the band showed up at the TV program ‘’Roadtrip’’ at the RIK1 Channel.

Τhis time, the band presents its original songs composed by the four musicians which are included in their first CD Album “COMO JUGANDO” that was released in July 2019 with a very positive response from the audience in Cyprus and abroad. It expresses several music styles with a fresh and powerful groove that will transport you to different parts of the world.

Rodrigo Cáceres – bass

Rodos Panagiotou – drums and percussions

Giorgos Morfitis – keyboard

Elias Ioannou – trumpet

YEMAYA SON is a band formed in Limassol in 2017. The band interprets classic Cuban repertoire, Latin jazz and general latin music (rumba, son, cha-cha, bolero, bachata, merengue, timba) creating a wildly uplifting atmosphere! Yemaya Son is formed by four professional musicians, all of them with long experience from stages all around the world:

Pedro “Son Caliente” Guevara (Cuba) – Lead singer and percussions

Alejandro Salazar (Cuba) – Drums, percussions and vocals

Alex Rodriguez (Colombia) – Keyboards and vocals

Rodrigo Caceres (Chile) – Electric Bass and vocals

BATUKINIO

Formed in 2009 Afro-Brazilian percussion band. Batukinio’s tone colours are Samba Batucada and Samba Reggae amongst others and the band will perform as a 22 piece (!!!) led by mestre Rodos Panagiotou.

On top of the 15 percussionists the musicians will be joined by:

Andria Antoniou – vocal

Evis Michaeledis – bass

Giorgos Krasidis – sax

Marios Papares – tenor sax

Ilias Ioannou – trumpet

Andreas Theocharous – trombone

Rodos Panayiotou drums

MUCHAS GRACIAS!

The event will be amplified by The Sunset Sound, so expect crisp tunes!

When Saturday, July 30 at 6.30 pm

Where Yurts in Cyprus

FB Page

Tickets

Info 97 629 148

Directions:

From Pafos – follow B7 to Polis

After Giolou village turn RIGHT to Simou.

500m before Simou turn left to Sarama

Drive down to the bottom of the valley (about 2.5km) until you come to a narrow bridge.

Turn right immediately after the bridge onto a track to Sarama.

Wiggle wiggle for 250m and take first left to Sarama.

Then after 50m of uphill take first LEFT – You’re there!

IF you follow SatNav, Google Maps etc. – it’s you responsibility

Media sponsor: Rock FM 98.5 Paphos