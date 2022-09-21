ErmisVickyLee Trio at Technopolis, 20 on September 30

Two years short of a decade, Technopolis 20 is celebrating its 8th anniversary this year. We invite you to celebrate with us on Friday, September 30, at 8pm, in our beautiful garden, with the talented and beloved musicians Vasiliki Anastasiou on voice, Ermis Michail on guitar and Andreas Panteli on piano. The band will play their favourite soul, jazz and pop songs, incorporating strong influences from blues, soul and gospel, along with a selection of Greek songs arranged in a jazz sound.

A few words about the musicians

Ermis Michail is one of the active guitar players in Cyprus. In 2008 he was accepted at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Jazz Department). He performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2010 as a member of the Rotterdam Big Band. In 2011 he finished his Bachelor’s degree in Music (Jazz Guitar) with honors. In 2012 Ermis Michail won the 1st prize at “The Nicolas Economou Foundation (NEF) Scholarship Competition”. In 2014 he finished his Master’s degree in Jazz Guitar at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Codarts).

Since then he has collaborated with many established musicians such as Damian Erksin, Gilad Atzmon, Tony Lakatos and more. During that time, he has arranged and performed in various albums with local and international artists. In 2016 he released his debut album with his original compositions “Minor Change». He has also composed music for theatre and dance performances performed in festivals and theatres in Cyprus. He has been the jazz guitar professor at the University of Nicosia since 2013, and is currently performing with his projects as guitarist and composer at selected venues and festivals all over Cyprus and abroad.

Vasiliki Anastasiou is a Greek-Cypriot vocalist who graduated recently from London College of Music from where she received the title Master’s in Music Performance (vocals) with distinction. She created The Amalgamation Project to sing stories from around our ‘neighborhood’, to try and glue together traditional sounds from the Balkan peninsula and the Mediterranean breeze with jazz harmony. Vasiliki’s solo performances include Hong Kong (for the premiere of the film Axis of Light), Qatara Art centre in Doha for an Educational concert, 6th and 7th International River Film Festival in Padova/Italy.

In United Kingdom at the Europe House, Shepherds Bush Empire, 2012 May Ball, Peterhouse Theatre in Cambridge, Hollywell music room in Oxford, at the British Museum. The 30th ISME World Conference on Music Education that took place at Megaro Mousikis (Thessaloniki, Greece). The Loop Festival 2014 (Cyprus), Fengaros 2014, Windcraft festival 2014, Rialto Ethnic Festival 2014, Rialto Jazz and world music Showcase. She is also leading a five-day workshop for voice for the second consecutive year Fengaros Music Village 2014 and 2015. https://www.vasilikianastasiou.com/

Andreas Panteli (1983) is a jazz pianist from Nicosia, and an active member in the Cypriot jazz scene. He studied Jazz Piano Performance at the Rotterdam Conservatory (B.A) and at the Royal Conservatory of Den Haag (M.A). In the past few years, he is teaching at the University of Nicosia, and performing in various festivals and venues around the island and abroad, with groups like “Funkystraat”, “Four on the Floor”, “Fuzz Bus”, “Sung Mellow”, “Εrmis Michail Quintet”, “Cahit Kutrafali Group”, “Alexis Kasinos Quartet”.

Entrance: €12

Reservations & Information: 7000 2420

When Friday, September 30 at 8 pm

Where Technopolis 20, Nikolaou I. Nikolaidi Ave, Paphos

Location

Tickets