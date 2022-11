Open Studio day with the young talented artist Despo Michaelidou!

A small exhibition at Despo’s art studio space. A chance to talk about art and view Despo’s work that is available! Some of her work is old pieces, some are studies, small works and some are experiments! Portraits, landscapes and still lives, all celebrate colour!

When Friday, November 4 at 7 pm

Where Griva Digeni Ave 72, 1021 Kaimakli Nicosia

Event by Despo.Michaelidou.art and Despo Michaelidou