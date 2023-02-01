Exhibition: “The Collector”

Isnotgallery contemporary is delighted to present “The Collector”, an exhibition of works by accomplished Cyptiot and Greek artists, on Friday the 10th of February at 19:30.

The works chosen for the exhibition have been created in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and ’00s, by established artists whom we follow and respect.

This new group exhibition is the result of our collaboration with a true art lover, who learned early on how to love and appreciate the beauty in art. Our deep conversations around the subject of art helped us realise what pushes some people to start collecting works of art.

“The Collector”, whose relationship with art began quite early in life, is himself an artist from his youth. His interaction with important Cypriot and Greek artists from the ’70s inspired him to begin his collection.

The exhibition will present a group of chosen works by the renowned artists: Glyn Hughes, Stelios Votsis, Lefteris Economou, Michalis Manousakis, Felix Yiaxis, Rhea Bailey, Evgenia Vasiloudi, Dora Oronti, Costas Ioakim Kaimakis, Costas Ioakim, and Andreas Charalambous.

Opening / Friday 10 February 17:30

Duration / 10 February – 25 February

Opening hours:

Tuesday-Friday / 10:00-13:00 & 15:00-18·00

Saturday / 10:00-14:00