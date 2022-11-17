Event: ‘Being Youth in Times of Crises’

In the framework of the European Year of Youth – Cyprus and the Weeks of the German Language / Wochen der deutschen Sprache, the Cyprus Youth Council with great excitement co organizes along with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung and the German Embassy Nicosia, the event titled ‘Being Youth in Times of crises’.

The event is going to be held on the 21st of November 2022 at 18:30pm, at Goethe Institut, Markou Drakou 21, 1102 Nicosia(https://goo.gl/maps/uMeQPuVsDJJzz16B9).

The reason the event is taking place is to bring the voices of young people from both communities of Cyprus to the table. It will give them the space to express their challenges, views, and thoughts for the future because most parts of the world have been facing three consecutive crises since 2008 affecting the lives of billions.

The main panelists of the discussion will be:

– Maria Kola, President of the Cyprus Youth Council

– Christiana Xenofontos, Board Member of the European Youth Forum

– Ali Furkan Cetiner, President of Mağusa Gençlik Birliği

– Mustafa Özbilgehan, President of Lefkoşa Gençlik Derneği

The discussion will be held in English and will be moderated by Antonis Kourras, Cyprus Citizens’ Representative at the Conference on the Future of Europe.

——————

Participation form:

https://forms.gle/aWtjom8j3B1mmnJa9

For more information, please find below the Facebook event:

https://fb.me/e/28ZcOVqWO