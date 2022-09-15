OktoberFirst Yurts in Cyprus on October 1

This is the last event of the year and the Yurts team needs your help to end it in style!
They guarantee tons of fun, great artists/bands, connectedness with the surrounding nature and like-minded people. It is a HAPPENING!
Our open-air concert area is huge and you will LOVE the sunset as well as the starlit sky!
In the style of any great outdoor venue, you’ll be able to buy your favourite potions (adult beverages; beers, wines and soft drinks), snacks & light meals (including vegan/vegetarian) from our outlets.
IMPORTANT – THIS IS A PLASTIC-FREE EVENT! Please bring your WATER FLASK to fill it at the venue for free. Single-use bottles are not welcome!
Advance Reservations are advisable with a ticket sale of €20. The door price is €25
All Ages are welcome! Ages 10 and under admitted free, under 18 – €10
Kids must be supervised by parents at all times.
TICKETS ARE LIMITED DUE TO THE MAX NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS ALLOWED!
PURCHASE the tickets HERE
Friendly Dogs on a leash, please!
No outside food or beverages
NO high heels.
Bring your low-backed sun chairs, cushions or blankets for extra comfort. Remember about long sleeve clothes – the temperature drops quite a lot where we are!
KRAKOW STREET BAND
Krakow Street Band is a proud representative of the city of Cracow and Poland’s music scene for listeners from Poland and abroad. Since the group’s formation in 2014 they keep a steady pace, gaining popularity with each month. Right now they’re touring with their third album, “Going Away”, based entirely on original material.
It consists of 11 lively but unpretentious songs, neatly balancing between contemporary folk, jazz and blues. The beautiful acoustics of Radio Kraków’s studio allowed to capture nuance in the music of this lively ensemble, which has evolved quite a bit since their street beginnings. “Going Away” received a nomination for the Blues/Country category of 2019 “Fryderyk” award, the most prestigious music award in Poland.
Together, they merge their skills to deliver an exciting mix of original and covered songs, re-imagined to fit Folkland’s driving, neo-folk sound.
Their shows are about engaging musicianship and well-paced entertainment; all-round enjoyable performances that are also thoughtful, and nuanced.
- Kevin Abraham – Guitar, lead vocals
- Respected singer/songwriter with a long history of performance in South Africa and abroad.
- Clare Hurrell – Violin
- Having played in orchestras across the UK and the UAE, Clare now calls Cyprus her home: Yoga teacher, Music teacher, Island explorer.
- Ian Richard Cole – Bass and guitars
UK-born Bassist, guitarist, studio producer, sound engineer, and thinker. An activist through music, and a passion for the people he plays to.
Maciej “Magic” Kielak – Accordion and penny whistles
Well-loved, well-known figure in music circles, happily adapting to whatever musical genre is thrown at him. Trained in Poland.
Alex Papadopoulos – Cajon and percussion
Pro musician and producer from New York. A multi-instrumentalist who has worked with bands across the globe.
Julian Locke – Master Sound engineer.
The wizard of the mix.
“Many, many Thanks for those of you who support Cyprus live music. It’s vitally important to all musicians, and the venues that present them.” – Folkland
It sounds old and new, happy and sad at the same time.
Listening to ZenBerry feels like coming back home.
Main sponsor: CTT Car Rentals
Media sponsors: Rock FM 98.5 Paphos, Cypr24 – Polish Media in Cyprus
The Sunset Sound
K&A Zachariou LTD