OktoberFirst Yurts in Cyprus on October 1

This is the last event of the year and the Yurts team needs your help to end it in style!

They guarantee tons of fun, great artists/bands, connectedness with the surrounding nature and like-minded people. It is a HAPPENING!

Our open-air concert area is huge and you will LOVE the sunset as well as the starlit sky!

In the style of any great outdoor venue, you’ll be able to buy your favourite potions (adult beverages; beers, wines and soft drinks), snacks & light meals (including vegan/vegetarian) from our outlets.

IMPORTANT – THIS IS A PLASTIC-FREE EVENT! Please bring your WATER FLASK to fill it at the venue for free. Single-use bottles are not welcome!

Advance Reservations are advisable with a ticket sale of €20. The door price is €25

All Ages are welcome! Ages 10 and under admitted free, under 18 – €10

Kids must be supervised by parents at all times.

TICKETS ARE LIMITED DUE TO THE MAX NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS ALLOWED!

Friendly Dogs on a leash, please!

No outside food or beverages

NO high heels.

Bring your low-backed sun chairs, cushions or blankets for extra comfort. Remember about long sleeve clothes – the temperature drops quite a lot where we are!

KRAKOW STREET BAND Krakow Street Band is a proud representative of the city of Cracow and Poland’s music scene for listeners from Poland and abroad. Since the group’s formation in 2014 they keep a steady pace, gaining popularity with each month. Right now they’re touring with their third album, “Going Away”, based entirely on original material. It consists of 11 lively but unpretentious songs, neatly balancing between contemporary folk, jazz and blues. The beautiful acoustics of Radio Kraków’s studio allowed to capture nuance in the music of this lively ensemble, which has evolved quite a bit since their street beginnings. “Going Away” received a nomination for the Blues/Country category of 2019 “Fryderyk” award, the most prestigious music award in Poland.

Kraków Street Band came to life in the spring of 2014, and at first, the band’s whole activity was confined in the inviting space of Cracow’s main square. Soon enough, an idea appeared to record the band’s first album – funded by means of an extremely successful crowdfunding campaign, which finished with 170% of the planned amount. And this was just the beginning…

Then, the band got to the finals of Must Be The Music, a talent show with millions of viewers, with excellent opinions from the jury on all stages. In the annual survey of Poland’s most renowned blues magazine “Twój Blues”, Kraków Street Band won “Discovery of the year” 2014 and “Band of the year” 2015.

In 2015 they released their second, exceptional album recorded in Radio Kraków – “Dedicated To Jerzy Wójcik”, honouring the memory of Poland’s first bluegrass musician. Songs from the repertoire of Little Ole Opry, Wójcik’s band, were recorded in new versions by Kraków Street Band with Krystyna Święcicka-Wójcik and guests. In march 2018, after winning the Polish Blues Challenge, Kraków Street Band represented Poland on the most prestigious Blues competition in Europe – European Blues Challenge in Hell (Norway).

A month later, individual musicians were awarded prizes in 2017’s Twój Blues survey – Łukasz Wiśniewski and Tomek Kruk were voted “vocalist of the year” and “guitarist of the year”, respectively. In January 2019 “Going Away” was nominated for “Fryderyki” award in the Blues/Country category. And all this comes as no surprise – Kraków Street Band’s performances burst with passion and raw happiness.

FOLKLAND

“Folkland” is a collaboration of talented musicians hailing from the UK, Poland, Greece and South Africa. They all live – and play – in Cyprus.

Together, they merge their skills to deliver an exciting mix of original and covered songs, re-imagined to fit Folkland’s driving, neo-folk sound.

Their shows are about engaging musicianship and well-paced entertainment; all-round enjoyable performances that are also thoughtful, and nuanced.

Folkland are:

Kevin Abraham – Guitar, lead vocals

Respected singer/songwriter with a long history of performance in South Africa and abroad.

Clare Hurrell – Violin

Having played in orchestras across the UK and the UAE, Clare now calls Cyprus her home: Yoga teacher, Music teacher, Island explorer.

Ian Richard Cole – Bass and guitars

UK-born Bassist, guitarist, studio producer, sound engineer, and thinker. An activist through music, and a passion for the people he plays to.

Maciej “Magic” Kielak – Accordion and penny whistles

Well-loved, well-known figure in music circles, happily adapting to whatever musical genre is thrown at him. Trained in Poland.

Alex Papadopoulos – Cajon and percussion

Pro musician and producer from New York. A multi-instrumentalist who has worked with bands across the globe.

Julian Locke – Master Sound engineer.

The wizard of the mix.

“It’s a simple concept: Good music, played really well, and with heart.”

“Many, many Thanks for those of you who support Cyprus live music. It’s vitally important to all musicians, and the venues that present them.” – Folkland

ZENBERRY is music for those who prefer silence. Gentle acoustic sound inspired by the 60s Folk and Jazz classics.

It sounds old and new, happy and sad at the same time.

Listening to ZenBerry feels like coming back home.

When Saturday, October 1 at 4 pm

Where Yurts in Cyprus

Location

Info 97 629148 / 99 498642

The event is done in partnership with The Polish Embassy in Cyprus.

