Infected Syren has prepared a special horror-themed show entitled The Torture Sessions, so get ready for a gory-infused punk/metal show. Crash n Burn will be delivering the finest bone-crushing stoner rock.

Doors open at 19:00 so be there early.

When Saturday, November 26 at 7 pm

Where DownTown Live, Nicosia

Info&Reservations 99 810011

Tickets €10

FB Page