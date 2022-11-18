FIDELES at the PartyCity on November 25

It’s That time of the year. Our Beloved Italian duo FIDELES is coming back to Cyprus on Friday 25 of November. Have been at the cutting edge of techno music blending melodic and epic to create mature, contemporary sounds which have electrified and energized dance floors and festivals the world over.

Drawing on their lifelong influences, the duo’s music has grabbed the attention of some of the biggest names in the melodic house and techno dance genre.

When Friday, November 25 at 10 pm

Where PartyCity

Reservations & Info 99 144801, 99 768515

