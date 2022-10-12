Erika Soteri and Alexis Sunder perform at Savino Live on October 14

Erika Soteri & Alexis Sunder team up for a night of Soul, Funk & Blues at Savino Live! Hosted by Emerald Live. A night of old-school vibes with a new-school twist, featuring soulful classics, electric funk grooves, delicious blues and RnB melodies. These two artists have become staples in the island’s live music scene over the past year.

Erika Soteri is a powerhouse performer, and singer-songwriter who houses a timeless retro sound with a modern flair. Her sound is an eclectic mix and tends to marry a fusion of Soul, Jazz, Funk & RnB. She debuted in 2018 with her slinky neo-jazz song ‘Pablo’ and later gained exposure as a semi-finalist on The Voice of Greece in 2019. Since then, Erika has released several successful singles, including ‘Caramel Cream’ and has performed with her band in festivals and venues all over Cyprus, Greece and the UK. Her debut EP is set to be released in 2023.

The band:

Vocals: Erika Soteri

Bass: Max Daniels

Drums: Kris Grecian

Guitar: Andreas Epaminonda

Backing Vocals: Elina El Malouli

Fresh from the release of his debut EP and appearance at Fengaros Festival over the summer, Alexis Sunder and his band return to Savino Live with his signature soul, funk grooves and melodic sound.

Vocals/guitar: Alexis Sunder

Guitar: Andreas Epaminonda

Drums: Fragkiskos Petrides

Bass: Andreas Papageorgiou

————————————–

Entrance: Tickets €10

Doors open: 22:00 pm (Music starts 23:00 pm)

Minimum spend: €10 per person

Reservations: +357 99426011

Make sure to book your seats early to avoid disappointment.

————————————–

Hosted by Emerald Live:

Emerald Live, UK based Live Music Events Agency, is set to ground roots in Cyprus and is debuting on this exciting event!!

Over almost a decade, Emerald Live has hosted in London’s most established venues such as Camden’s Jazz Cafe, Hackney Empire and The Courtyard Theatre.