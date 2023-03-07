Activist Network (Activism-Democracy-Youth)

The Cyprus Youth Council (CYC) is pleased to announce and invite you to the series of workshops which are organised in the framework of the project “Activist Network”.

The workshops will take place as follows:

Friday 17/03/2023 – Online via Zoom: 18:00 – 21:00

Saturday 18/03/2023 – Face to Face: 09:00 – 16:00

Friday 07/04/2023 – Online via Zoom: 18:00 – 21:00

Saturday 08/04/2023 – Face to Face: 09:00 – 16:00

Purpose of the Conference:

The objective of the workshops is to provide the participants with valuable knowledge, skills and tools enabling them to become more active in civic and democratic life. Through the workshops, the participants will have the opportunity to develop useful soft skills for their personal and professional development.

Profile of the participants:

Be aged 16 – 30 years old

Have a growing interest in youth and politics

Have an experience or interest in activism

Be actively involved in Youth NGOs – members of CYC although not mandatory

Be able to take part in all workshops

Working language:

The working language of the seminar will be Greek. However, if there are enough English-speaking participants there will be a series of workshops in English.

Application deadline: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 pm

Participants that will take part in all activities of the conference will receive a certificate of attendance.

For more information, please contact Cyprus Youth Council at 22878316 and/or at [email protected]

Take a look through the event details and sign up!

Event: https://fb.me/e/Yok9t1nR

Google Form: https://forms.gle/HitXBdMhUFtKke5d9