Larnaca academy organising bicommunal tennis tournament

Herodotou Tennis Academy in Meneou is organising a “Friendship and Peaceful Co-existence” tennis tournament on Sunday, October 30.

Young people, both Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot, will participate in the tournament, where they will compete exclusively in mixed doubles matches (a pair will consist of both Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot athletes).

In a press release, the Herodotou Tennis Academy said that “the purpose of the above event is to promote cooperation, create bonds of friendship, and accept the diversity that is evident between the young people of the two communities, all through fair competition. Simultaneously, this event will prove that sports can unite and build bridges of communication and cooperation away from political benefits.”

The tournament will take place from 10:00-14:00.