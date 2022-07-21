1st Crafty Rabbit Fest on July 21

Things to doEat & Drink1st Crafty Rabbit Fest on July 21

292778944 1718354655207300 3109838260695574307 N
50+ craft beers from Breweries around the world. Rabbithop.cy, the biggest importer of craft beers in Cyprus, brings you the “1𝙨𝙩 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙁𝙏𝙔 𝙍𝘼𝘽𝘽𝙄𝙏 𝙁𝙀𝙎𝙏”.
Mark the dates and get ready to explore and discover more than 50 different new crafty tastes from around the world.
The entrance to the festival is FREE of charge, and tokens will need to be purchased for the beer tastings.
How it works:
Tokens will be available to buy, at €1 each.
Beers
All beers will be available to taste for 2 or 3 tokens, and 5 to 7 tokens are required for a full glass of craft beer from the tap.
Food 
Burgers: 5 tokens
Veggie Burgers: 5 tokens
Hot dogs: 5 tokens
There will be a charge of €4 for the rabbithop glass, and you can get a refund when you return it.If you decide to keep it, that’s fine, too
Music by:
Harry Borg & Goofy
Location Rabbit Hop
FB Page
By Lisa Liberti
