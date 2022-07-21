1st Crafty Rabbit Fest on July 21

50+ craft beers from Breweries around the world. Rabbithop.cy, the biggest importer of craft beers in Cyprus, brings you the “1𝙨𝙩 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙁𝙏𝙔 𝙍𝘼𝘽𝘽𝙄𝙏 𝙁𝙀𝙎𝙏”.

Mark the dates and get ready to explore and discover more than 50 different new crafty tastes from around the world.

The entrance to the festival is FREE of charge, and tokens will need to be purchased for the beer tastings.

How it works:

Tokens will be available to buy, at €1 each.

Beers

All beers will be available to taste for 2 or 3 tokens, and 5 to 7 tokens are required for a full glass of craft beer from the tap.

Food

Burgers: 5 tokens

Veggie Burgers: 5 tokens

Hot dogs: 5 tokens

There will be a charge of €4 for the rabbithop glass, and you can get a refund when you return it.If you decide to keep it, that’s fine, too

Music by:

Harry Borg & Goofy

Location Rabbit Hop

