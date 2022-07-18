THE GRAPE ESCAPE: wine tasting tour from Nicosia on July 20

Explore Rural Villages & Wineries with a Local – Half-Day Food & Wine Tasting Tour.

A guide from our team will pick you up from the pick up point and you’ll be driven into the Troodos mountain villages to visit an award-winning boutique winery where you’ll enjoy a tour of the facility and wine tasting.

A trip to a quaint village will follow where you’ll have a chance to wander the cobbled streets and take in the picturesque experience.

We’ll visit an old wine press and enjoy another extensive wine tasting. You’ll also have time to shop and the opportunity to see a historical monastery.

Through each tasting session you’ll discover the indigenous grape varieties of the island and experience a selection of dry whites, rosés and reds plus the traditional sweet wine Commandaria.

After you’ve tried 15+ wines we’ll finally sit down for a coffee and traditional snack in the village square to relax and watch the world go by.

In a nutshell:

– Meet the locals and explore traditional villages with a local

– Try a variety of local wines

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy wine and traditional products at fantastic prices

– Includes transport, all tastings, snack and drinks.

Half Day Trip – €75 per person