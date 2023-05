The 76th Cannes Film Festival – Screening of the film “Kaibutsu” (Monster) in competition – Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Ethan Hawke, Manu Rios, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez and George Steane, of the film “Extrana forma de vida” (Strange Way of Life), pose.