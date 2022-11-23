NewsLocalWelfare officers attacked in Limassol children's house

Welfare officers attacked in Limassol children’s house

Police
Police

Limassol police are investigating a case of assault against welfare officers that took place in a children’s house.

According to a police report, on Tuesday night, welfare officers went to a centre hosting unaccompanied minors in Limassol to carry out a decree for the compulsory hospitalisation of a 14-year-old girl. The decree was to be executed by the police in the presence of welfare officers who arrived at the place earlier.

As reported, the minor started to react and together with another two girls, they attacked the welfare officers.

Police were called to the location while the two welfare officers were taken to the Limassol General Hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old was transferred to Makario Hospital for compulsory hospitalisation.

Agios Ioannis Police Station in Limassol is investigating the case.

By gavriella
Previous article
Monument on 1821 Greek Revolution to be erected in Paphos
Next article
European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros