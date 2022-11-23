Welfare officers attacked in Limassol children’s house

Limassol police are investigating a case of assault against welfare officers that took place in a children’s house.

According to a police report, on Tuesday night, welfare officers went to a centre hosting unaccompanied minors in Limassol to carry out a decree for the compulsory hospitalisation of a 14-year-old girl. The decree was to be executed by the police in the presence of welfare officers who arrived at the place earlier.

As reported, the minor started to react and together with another two girls, they attacked the welfare officers.

Police were called to the location while the two welfare officers were taken to the Limassol General Hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old was transferred to Makario Hospital for compulsory hospitalisation.

Agios Ioannis Police Station in Limassol is investigating the case.