A 22-year-old man who was clocked driving 130 km/h in the heart of Nicosia where the speed lime is only 50 Km/h has been arrested, traffic police said on Wednesday.

The shocking speed violation case was recorded late on Tuesday.

And investigations that followed showed that the offender who failed to stop at the signal of a police officer had a suspended driving license and no insurance coverage.

The 22-year-old ma was arrested and remanded in custody while investigations are ongoing.