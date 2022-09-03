Young cyclist killed in Nicosia hit and run, as police look for driver (update 2)

A young cyclist lost his life in a road accident at the Aglantzia area of Nicosia in the early hours, with the driver fleeing the scene and police launching an appeal to the public for any information leading to his arrest.

Mihai Cristian Rosu, 25, a Romanian national, was killed when his bicycle was hit in the rear by a car around five this morning (Saturday) on RIK avenue, right next to the state broadcaster’s building.

Rosu, a private sector employee, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nicosia General Hospital, some time later.

He appears not to have been wearing a helmet.

The driver sped away and is being sought by the Nicosia traffic department that is investigating the circumstances of this latest fatal accident.

Authorities said they were looking for a black vehicle and are shifting through CCTV footage in the area, but the public, as they said, will be decisive in locating the driver.

They are calling on anyone who might have seen something and has any information, to come forward, calling 22-802023, the Citizen’s Line at 1460 or report it to the nearest police station.

Thirty people have been killed in 28 separate road accidents this year. Dozens have been injured, many critically.

A post-mortem will establish exact cause of death.