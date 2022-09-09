Woman pretending to be bank employee extorts 18,000 euros from pensioner

A woman pensioner from Limassol filed a complaint saying that on 1st September she received a call from an unidentified person, pretending to be a bank employee.

According to the victim, the woman asked for the details of her credit card claiming that it was being used illegally on the Internet.

As soon as she disclosed her card details, she ascertained that three transactions had taken place online, totalling 17,903.90 euros, without her consent.

She immediately informed her bank which cancelled the card.

Investigations continue.