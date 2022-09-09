NewsLocalWoman pretending to be bank employee extorts 18,000 euros from pensioner

Woman pretending to be bank employee extorts 18,000 euros from pensioner

Credit Card
Credit Card

A woman pensioner from Limassol filed a complaint saying that on 1st September she received a call from an unidentified person, pretending to be a bank employee.

According to the victim, the woman asked for the details of her credit card claiming that it was being used illegally on the Internet.

As soon as she disclosed her card details, she ascertained that three transactions had taken place online, totalling 17,903.90 euros, without her consent.

She immediately informed her bank which cancelled the card.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
Previous articleGreek President, Prime Minister express condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Next articleBritish PM hails Queen Elizabeth as the “very spirit of Great Britain”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros