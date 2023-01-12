Which are the leading causes of death in Cyprus?

In 2020, there were 6,579 recorded deaths of residents and visitors in Cyprus, according to national statistics released on Thursday.

The deaths concern 3,487 men (53%) and 3,092 women (47%).

Causes of death

According to the statistics, the most frequent causes of death were diseases of the circulatory system (28.5%), neoplasms (24.0%), diseases of the respiratory system (9.5%), diseases of the endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases (7.6%), as well as external causes of injury and poisoning (4.7%).

Hospitalisations

The data show that in 2020, 59,533 patients were treated and discharged from the general hospitals of the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy), while 1,045 patients were treated and discharged from the rural hospitals of Kyperounda and Polis Chrysochous.

Neoplasms have the highest share, 10,3% of the patients discharged from general hospitals, followed by diseases of the circulatory system with 7,4%, diseases of the respiratory system and injuries, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes with 6,4% and diseases of the digestive system and the genitourinary system 5,0%.

All other disease categories account for the remaining 22,1%, whereas for 37,4% of the cases, the diagnosis was not stated.

It is noted that private hospital data are unavailable since they were not integrated within Gesy in the second half of 2020.

Outpatient care

In 2020, 6,016,478 outpatient visits were made under Gesy, of which 982,563 were in the outpatient clinics of hospitals and health centres of Okypy.

There were also 5,033,915 visits to private sector physicians contracted with Gesy.

In terms of the type of visit, 2,769,908 visits were made to personal physicians and 3,246,570 visits to medical specialists.