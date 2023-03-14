‘War’ of Easter lambradjia bonfires begins early this year

The ‘war’ of lambradjia bonfires on Greek Easter has begun early this year with delinquent youths already ransacking neighbourhood streets for wood, car tyres and whatever else is flammable enough.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday citing police sources who also said that Kato Polemidia mayor Nicos Anastasiou has reported threats against councillors who met to discuss measures against illegal lambradjia bonfires.

He said security cameras outside the town hall had recorded a group of individuals who sprayed painted slogans after getting wind of the local meeting.

Photos on social media showed spray-painted graffiti on glass windows with slogans saying “we run this town during lambradjia” and “you’re either with us or against us.”

Lambradjia is an Easter tradition in Cyprus where Orthodox Greek Cypriots gather outside a churchyard and burn an effigy of Judas.

But year after year things are getting out of hand, especially in Kato Polemidia these days where the Lambradjia ‘war’ began as early as during Lent. That is during the 40-day period leading up to Easter which falls on April 16 this year.

This means that local youths gather wood – one way or another – to prepare competing bonfires that take place not only outside churches but also school yards and empty lots.