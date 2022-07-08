Urgent appeal for blood donation

The Health Ministry through the blood center is urgently appealing for voluntary blood donations.

Anyone who wishes to respond should go to the nearest blood donation center. Blood donation centers operate in all cities as follows:

Nicosia

– Engomi station (Nikos Krandidiotis Avenue and Makedonias corner, near AlphaMega Supermarket, Ist floor) Telephone: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048

Limassol

– Church hall at Ayios Georgios Havouzas Telephone: 96651547

Larnaca

– New ward on 3rd floor of Larnaca General Hospital, Telephone: 24800402

Paphos

– Royal Business Center, Vasileos Pavlou 89 Telephone: 99889711

Famagusta

– Blood Donation Station in former COOP center, opposite Agia Varvara Church Telephone: 96651537