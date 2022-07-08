NewsLocalUrgent appeal for blood donation

Urgent appeal for blood donation

Blood
Blood

The Health Ministry through the blood center is urgently appealing for voluntary blood donations.

Anyone who wishes to respond should go to the nearest blood donation center. Blood donation centers operate in all cities as follows:

Nicosia

– Engomi station (Nikos Krandidiotis Avenue and Makedonias corner, near AlphaMega Supermarket, Ist floor) Telephone: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048

Limassol

– Church hall at Ayios Georgios Havouzas Telephone: 96651547

Larnaca

– New ward on 3rd floor of Larnaca General Hospital, Telephone: 24800402

Paphos

– Royal Business Center, Vasileos Pavlou 89 Telephone: 99889711

Famagusta

– Blood Donation Station in former COOP center, opposite Agia Varvara Church Telephone: 96651537

By gavriella
Previous article15-year-old from Somalia missing from home (photo)
Next article38-year-old wanted for a case of injury

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros