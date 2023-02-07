(Update) Turkish Cypriot pupils, teachers still missing in Turkey after deadly quake

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly wrote that 14 pupils and two teachers reported safe on Monday.

A number of Turkish Cypriot pupils who were on a school trip in Turkey when the devastating earthquake struck on Monday are still missing according to media reports.

The number of those missing has not yet been made clear.

According to reports in Turkish Cypriot media, a group of volleyball student-athletes were in Adıyaman to participate in a sports-related event, when the hotel they were staying in collapsed.

Cyprus News Agency writes that they had been residing in the hotel “Isias”.

On Tuesday, President Anastasiades his support to those affected by the earthquakes and stressed that the Republic of Cyprus is ready to contribute to humanitarian efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Turkish Cypriot students, parents and teachers that are still missing. We reiterate our readiness to contribute and offer our assistance to the humanitarian, rescue and recovery efforts that are currently taking place,” the President said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Turkish Cypriot students, parents and teachers that are still missing. We reiterate our readiness to contribute and offer our assistance to the humanitarian, rescue and recovery efforts that are currently taking place. — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) February 7, 2023



Earlier on Monday, Akel party expressed its concern about the pupils.

“AKEL expresses its sorrow for the aftermath of today’s earthquake in Turkey, with hundreds of victims and thousands injured in Turkey and Syria, and felt from Georgia to Egypt, including Cyprus,” it said in a post on social media.

“At the same time, we share the particular concern of the Turkish Cypriot community regarding reports that a hotel in which some 25 Turkish Cypriot students on a school trip to Turkey were staying has collapsed. We express our hope and wish that we will soon have good news about their fate. We wish them courage and express our feelings of solidarity with their families and the Turkish Cypriot community in general,” it added.