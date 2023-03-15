UN’s DiCarlo meets with Greek Cypriot, Turkish Cypriot officials in Nicosia

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Wednesday is meeting in Nicosia with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in a bid to push the way forward on the Cyprus issue.

DiCarlo posted on her twitter account that she was travelling to Cyprus on her first visit to the divided island and was eager to discuss with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders the way forward on the Cyprus issue.

And that she would also meet youth and women’s groups and visit the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

Her meeting with Christodoulides is to take place in the morning and she is expected to meet Tatar in the afternoon.

During her stay DiCarlo will also visit Famagusta, by helicopter, and the buffer zone in Nicosia.

Early in the afternoon she will inaugurate a photo exhibition at the Home of Cooperation in the buffer zone, for the participation of women in the negotiations for the Cyprus problem.

She is expected to depart from Cyprus on Thursday.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis failed so far to yield results.

Since the Turkish invasion, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.