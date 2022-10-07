UN confirms receiving letter from occupied north requesting UNFICYP withdrawal

The UN received a letter from the “government” in the occupied north on UNFICYP, which requests the conclusion of an agreement with the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told CNA on Friday.

“Matters relating to cooperation with UNFICYP forms part of our regular and ongoing dialogue with the Turkish Cypriot side. I can confirm that we have received a letter from the Turkish Cypriot side” he noted.

On Wednesday, Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry said it proceeds with the necessary actions and representations to UNFICYP, from which it expects an “appropriate reaction.”

The Ministry noted that the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus is determined by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier this week, ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu said that the ‘government’ in the occupied north handed the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) an ultimatum, asking them to recognise the breakaway state or leave Cyprus in one month.

Read more: