Ukrainian but not Russian bishops expected to Archbishop’s enthronement

Two bishops from Ukraine are among the clergymen who will arrive in Cyprus on the occasion of the enthronement of Archbishop Georgios on January 8.

The enthronement ceremony will also be attended by Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens. Representatives of the Church of Russia have also been invited, but they are not expected to come, as they do not recognise the Archbishop of Cyprus and because the Russian Church avoids sending its representatives where members of the Church of Ukraine are present.

The two representatives of the Church of Ukraine will also officiate in the old Cathedral of Saint John in the Archdiocese on the occasion of the Christmas celebration for Ukrainians living in Cyprus.

Relations between the Church of Cyprus and the Church of Russia were severed when the former Archbishop Chrysostomos I commemorated Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv, thus in effect, recognising the Church of Ukraine, which had been under the jurisdiction of the Church of Russia.

The enthronement will also be attended by representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Archdiocese of Thyatira, the semi-autonomous Church of Crete, the Church of Albania, the Patriarchate of Antioch and the Church of Mount Sinai, among others.