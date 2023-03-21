Ukraine war impacted agriculture and food security, E.U. ministers hear

Measures to help farmers deal with the consequences that the war in Ukraine has had on agricultural markets are necessary, Minister for Agriculture Petros Xenophontos told his E.U. counterparts.

The Minister was talking during a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of the E.U., in Brussels on Monday.

According to a statement, E.U. agriculture ministers were briefed by the European Commission on the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the E.U. market and food security, as well as on the extension of the agreement on the operation of ports on the Black Sea, and on a proposal for measures to mitigate the impact on E.U. farmers in regions neighbouring Ukraine.

During the discussion, Xenofontos talked about the continuing increase in the cost of production in Cyprus, as well as the risks for reduced production in the main food sectors. He also stressed the need to take medium and long-term measures to support farmers in all member states.

The Commission also briefed the ministers on developments concerning trade and agriculture, in particular the progress of negotiations with third countries and the E.U.’s role in ensuring global food security.

According to Cyprus News Agency, Xenophontos noted that transitioning to more sustainable food systems is of paramount importance and noted that any E.U. agreement with third countries should be examined on a case-by-case basis.

Ministers also exchanged views on a new package of measures including efforts to make the fisheries and aquaculture sector less energy-intensive, the protection and restoration of marine ecosystems and the Common European Fisheries Policy.

Xenophontos also presented efforts undertaken by the Cypriot fleet and the challenges related to the implementation of the Green Deal.

He also suggested strengthening efforts concerning energy transition. The Minister also spoke of the problems that Turkey creates through illegal fishing and through harassment of Cypriot fishing vessels.