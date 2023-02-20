UK ready to assist towards a Cyprus problem settlement, Sunak tells Christodoulides

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent a congratulatory letter to president-elect Nikos Christodoulides, expressing the UK’s readiness to assist in a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

A press release by Christodoulides’ office said Monday that in the letter, Suank highlighted the cooperation between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, as well as the historical ties and bilateral relations of the two countries.

The British Prime Minister made mention of the agreement signed last November by the United Kingdom and Cyprus, in which Christodoulides played a central role as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sunak said that the agreement will strengthen bilateral relations, both at the diplomatic level and in other areas such as security, economy and education.

Sunak also referred to the Cypriot diaspora in the United Kingdom, which numbers up to 300,000 people.

Concerning the Cyprus problem, Sunak underlined the support of the UK in the process of resolving the issue under the aegis of the United Nations, on the basis of a bi-zonal bi-communal federation with political equality.

At the same time, Sunak also noted Christodoulides’ commitment to resume the negotiations and expressed the readiness of the United Kingdom to assist in efforts to reach a solution.