Two women facing 162 charges for fraud

Two women, a 41-year-old and her 30-year-old associate, have been referred to direct trial before the Limassol Assizes Court, facing 162 charges for fraud. The two had set up an unprecedented fraud in the name of the Energy Ministry and alleged energy efficiency funds and installation of photovoltaic systems.

According to Phileleftheros information, so far there are 49 complaints by unsuspecting citizens and the amount taken within seven months is 180,000 euros. The offences took place from 3 December 2021 until June 2022 and so far the Limassol CID has received testimonies by 97 people.

The Limassol Court judge has reserved her decision about the two women’s imprisonment for Wednesday 13 July.

During yesterday’s process, the lawyer of the 41-year-old objected to his client’s imprisonment claiming that even though the felonies are serious, they are not criminal acts. The lawyer of the 30-year-old said his client had only limited part in the case.