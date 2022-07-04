Two men engaged in fight; one ends up in hospital

A 43-year-old ended up in hospital after a conflict with a 39-year-old who seems to have attacked him with a knife. According to the case under investigation, just after midnight on Sunday, the two men met at Epichosis area in Limassol where they had a fight and the 39-year-old seems to have injured the 43-year-old with a knife.

After receiving the relevant information, the Police rushed to the scene where they found the two men arguing. The 43-year-old was transferred to the Limassol General Hospital where he was kept for treatment. The 39-year-oldwas arrested on the basis of a court warrant.

Both men claimed some things that are being investigated by the Police.