TUS Airways announce route expansion

TUS Airways announced new routes for 2023.

According to a press release, from March 27, 2023, TUS will enhance its Larnaca-Paris route, adding three weekly flights. Furthermore, it will add a third service between Larnaca-Heraklion each Sunday, starting March 26, 2023.

The company is also expanding its Larnaca-Tel Aviv route, offering a total of 11 weekly flights. In addition, it will offer 4 weekly flights between Paphos and Tel Aviv.

Flights to Prezeva, as well as the service between Tel Aviv and Dusseldorf, will resume, TUS said.

The company will soon announce more routes as part of its summer 2023 schedule, it added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
