Turtle dies after being caught in engine of boat

In an announcement the Ecologists Movement noted that they have informed the Fisheries Department that tourist boat owners in the area of Famagusta are organizing small cruises in the areas where there are turtles either so that tourists can see them from close or to feed them.

Unfortunately, following a recent investigation of what is going on, we received a tip that a turtle died after being caught in the engine of one such tour boat, the announcement added.

The Ecologists Movement reminds that sea turtles in Cyprus are protected by law.