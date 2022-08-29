NewsLocalTurtle dies after being caught in engine of boat

Turtle dies after being caught in engine of boat

First turtle museum in Cyprus back on track

In an announcement the Ecologists Movement noted that they have informed the Fisheries Department that tourist boat owners in the area of Famagusta are organizing small cruises in the areas where there are turtles either so that tourists can see them from close or to feed them.

Unfortunately, following a recent investigation of what is going on, we received a tip that a turtle died after being caught in the engine of one such tour boat, the announcement added.

The Ecologists Movement reminds that sea turtles in Cyprus are protected by law.

By gavriella
Previous article100 organizations stress will for common struggle for reunification
Next articleAlmost 16,000 musicians and singers break record for world’s biggest concert in Bogota

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros