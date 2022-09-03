Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan says, will continue building Akkuyu across Cyprus

NewsLocalTurkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan says, will continue...

Russia's Putin Meets Turkey's Erdogan In Sochi
Russia's Putin Meets Turkey's Erdogan In Sochi

 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, his office said on Saturday.

The two leaders also discussed developments regarding Ukrainian grain exports and expressed their determination to continue the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey, (across northern Cyprus shores) according to plans, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan and Putin agreed to discuss the issues in detail when they meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for a summit on Sept. 15-16.

By Constantinos Tsintas
